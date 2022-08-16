Suez Canal Bank (CANA) reported an 11.21% year-on-year (YoY) profit hike during the first half (H1) of 2022, recording EGP 267.832 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Monday.

The bank’s net interest income rose to EGP 825.772 million in H1 2022 from EGP 763.496 million in H1 2021.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, administrative, and consultative services.

