Suez Canal Bank (CANA) posted an 84.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits for the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The bank recorded net profits of EGP 1.357 billion in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 734.750 million in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, net interest income rose to EGP 2.323 billion from EGP 1.332 billion.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, administrative

