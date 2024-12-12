Arab Finance: Schneider Electric and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Egypt (ADCB) have inaugurated a series of community development projects in Ezbit Abu Shahba, Negila, in Marsa Matrouh Governorate, as per a press release.

This collaboration aims to address key challenges such as water scarcity and promote sustainable livelihoods.

The projects are the outcome of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed 10 months ago, with a focus on improving the access of local communities to clean water, energy, and food resources.

The projects are expected to impact 5,000 local residents, who rely on rainwater and wells for water and irrigation.

The initiative includes a 320-square-meter climate-controlled greenhouse with circular water management, a 150-meter-deep well, a desalination unit, and a fertigation system, all powered by solar energy.

The projects also feature an integrated EcoStruxure monitoring and control system to improve the efficiency of energy and water use.

With the generation of 35 kW of solar energy, the projects are projected to reduce around 40 tons of CO2 emissions annually, benefiting both the environment and the local economy.