Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) has reported a 20.6% year-on-year increase in net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 1st.

Net profits rose to EGP 13.816 million in H1 2023 from EGP 11.461 million in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew 21.7% YoY to EGP 18.436 million, up from EGP 15.148 million in H1 2022.

Saudi Egyptian Investment is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that is engaged in undertaking investment activities in different business sectors, as well as providing different financial services. The Company owns several investment stakes in different companies, funds and portfolios.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).