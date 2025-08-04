Arab Finance: Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) witnessed 19.25% year-on-year higher net profits after tax at EGP 25.544 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 21.421 million in H1 2024.

Operating revenues increased by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 33.445 million at the end of June 2025 from EGP 28.086 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 5.11 in H1 2025, an annual rise from EGP 4.28.