TUNIS - Revenues from olive oil increased, at the end of June 2024 (2023-2024 season), by almost 80%, to reach 4.3 billion dinars, according to a press release published Thursday by the National Oil Office (ONH).

The ONH stressed that Tunisia has exported, since the launch of the season (November 1, 2023), nearly 165 thousand 205 tonnes of olive oil, including 20 thousand 392 tonnes packaged, worth 590 million dinars (MD).

On average, the price of a tonne of bulk olive oil exported to international markets was close to 26 thousand 584 dinars, while the price of a packaged tonne sold on the international market is 29 thousand 956 dinars.

During the 2022-2023 season, Tunisia exported, nearly 150 thousand 827 tonnes of olive oil in bulk, worth 2.4 billion dinars, knowing that on average, the price of The export of one tonne is nearly 16 thousand 181 dinars.

During the 2022-2023 season, the exported quantities of packaged olive oil reached 15,489 tonnes, with revenues of nearly 320 MD.

The ONH underlined that Tunisia recorded, during the current season, an increase in the share of packaged olive oil of nearly 32%.

