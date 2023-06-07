Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed the need to ensure supply of grain in different regions of the country to put an end to dysfunctions in this area.

He was speaking at a meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati Tuesday in Carthage.

The meeting also discussed the situation of dams, grains and fodder.

The Head of State fodder management should not be monopolised by a single party that controls its prices, considering these practices "unacceptable."

Fodder has not been fairly distributed recently, he pointed out, adding that the State should be the only party to ensure that fodder is imported and distributed on an equal basis.

The concept of freedom in a market economy requires fair competition rather than speculation and monopoly, he emphasised.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).