Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) has received approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) for price increases on all its major products, as per a disclosure.

This approval affects 22 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across key brands such as Colona, Augram, Recoxibright, Pentatrox, Protofix, Omnevora, Optaminess, Rametax, and Megafen, with average price increases ranging from 40% to 50%.

The approvals, which have been granted progressively since late May 2024, are set to restore Rameda’s gross profit margins and support the ongoing production and supply of essential medications in Egypt.

Rameda expects additional approvals for other brands in the near future, which will enhance its financial stability and enable further investment in growth initiatives.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced before a plan to adjust the prices of certain medicines in the market.

This move aims to address and resolve the issue of medicine shortages in the coming period.

