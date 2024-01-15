Qatar National Bank Alahli’s (QNB Alahli) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 56.79% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 16.228 billion, compared to EGP 10.350 billion, the bank’s financial statement showed.

Net interest income surged to EGP 30.884 billion from January through December from EGP 19.968 billion in 2022.

In terms of standalone business, net profits after tax went up to EGP 15.769 billion in 2023 from EGP 10.124 in 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income grew to EGP 30.382 billion from EGP 19.577 billion.

Established in 1978, the bank provides dedicated products in corporate banking, financial advisory, project financing, structured financing, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange. It also managed to establish a strong bond with its various corporate clientele whether large domestic corporations, subsidiaries of multinational companies, medium caps, or SMEs.

