The House of Representatives has given final approval to four grant agreements signed with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for enhancing various sectors in Egypt, according to the Parliament’s website.

The grants, totaling $61.4 million, will bolster the private sector, education, healthcare, and sanitation across the nation.

The approved grants include a $26.9 million fund to enhance investment infrastructure and support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and a $12 million allocation to improve basic English-language education for primary and secondary school students, focusing on reading, writing, and learning.

It also includes a $15 million grant designated to enhance healthcare conditions and implement crucial birth control programs, as well as a $7.5 million grant to extend drinking water and sanitary drainage networks in districts of Upper Egypt.

