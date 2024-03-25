Some 505 Tunisians have been hired overseas as part of technical cooperation since the beginning of the year and up to the end of February 2024, some 40% of whom work in the paramedical sector.

A slight drop in recruitment has been recorded compared with 549 hired in the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT).

Germany is the main destination for Tunisian skills in this field, with 115 hirees, followed by Canada with 92. The remainder is divided between the Arab Gulf countries and certain European and African countries.

During this period, the ATCT received 30 recruitment offers for Tunisian skills, notably from Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Canada and France, compared with 14 offers during the same period last year.

The number of applicants for work overseas reached 23,000, a large proportion of them from the education sector and the electrical, mechanical and electronics industries, while the number of guest workers and experts exceeded 25,000.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).