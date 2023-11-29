Tunisia - The Prime Ministry announced on Tuesday the launch of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Youth and Employment, which aims to support employment efforts, finance and accompany young entrepreneurs, under partnership between the United Nations and Tunisia.(The Prime Ministry said in a statement that the launch of this fund comes at the end of the holding of a conference at the Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, which brought together and a number of ministers and was attended by the UN Resident Coordinator Arnaud Peral and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Tunisia Josephine Barbara Frantzen.

In his opening speech, delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, Minister of Social Affairs Malek Zahi said that the launch of the fund confirms the efforts to strengthen the partnership between Tunisia and the United Nations.

He stressed the importance of this initiative in supporting the State's efforts to create jobs and reduce unemployment by developing mechanisms to support young entrepreneurs and finance their projects.

For his part, the UN Resident Coordinator in Tunisia stressed that the organisation continues to support Tunisia as a strategic partner, particularly in the field of economic empowerment.

He noted that closer cooperation between the two parties contributes to the achievement of integration, social peace and development at the local and regional levels.

Arnaud Peral invited countries and international donors to join this unique initiative.

Abdelmonem Belati, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Amal Belhaj Moussa, Minister of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly, Hayet Ketat Guermassi, Minister of Culture, and Mounir Ben Rjiba, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, attended the conference.

The members of the government present underlined the State's efforts to implement projects for economic empowerment and the reduction of unemployment and praised this initiative, which comes in the context of supporting national efforts to promote employment.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, represented at the conference by its Ambassador Josephine Barbara Frantzen, pledged to provide the initial funding for the Youth and Employment Fund, the Prime Ministry said.

According to the same statement, several other states have expressed their willingness to participate in this project.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).