Tunisia - The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a financing package of 92.3 million euro for the implementation of the Tunisian government's Support Program for Business Competitiveness and Empowerment of the Population through Job Creation (CAP-Emplois).

The financing consists of a 90 million Euro loan from the Bank Group, and a grant of 2.3 million Euro from the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Trust Fund, under the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, according to a press release published on August 12 by the AfDB.

The CAP Emplois programme, designed by the Tunisian Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training with support from the AfDB, will be rolled out over four years starting in November 2024.

Its objective is to strengthen job creation to improve the living conditions of the population and promote economic inclusion through entrepreneurship and skills development.

"CAP Emplois" also aims to promote the creation of new businesses, the growth and formalization of existing businesses, and better access to quality jobs for young people and women.

The CAP Emplois program is designed to reduce these constraints through three types of intervention: complementary integration training to provide young people and women looking for work with the skills they need to access salaried jobs; an entrepreneurship support service, Souk At Tanmia 2.0, to extend access to support tailored to the needs of various target groups, particularly women; and the development of institutional capacity.

The Tunisian government forecasts that the program could enable the creation of 118,900 formal jobs – 76,600 directly and 42,300 indirectly. At least 50% of the entrepreneurs who obtain training and professional integration through the program will be women, and 45% of the businesses that receive help with establishment, formalisation and financing will be run by women. The grant from the We-Fi fund under the AFAWA initiative will reduce loan initiation fees for businesses run by women and increase the share of women entrepreneur beneficiaries from 35% to 45%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).