ArabFinance: MARAKEZ, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Company, has entered into a partnership with SEOUDI Supermarkets to open new stores at two different locations in Egypt, according to an emailed press release on March 27th.

The new stores will be located at The Expansion project in Mall of Arabia and in D5M in MARAKEZ’s District 5 project in East Cairo.

The stores are set to be opened in the second half of 2022.

“Combined with the excellent central location of Mall of Arabia and D5M, our strong relationship with the MARAKEZ management team, and the well-positioned projects, expanding the Seoudi footprint with MARAKEZ is a great success for both companies and our customers,” SEOUDI Supermarkets’ Chairman Omar Seoudi commented.

Mall of Arabia is a huge shopping complex with brand-name stores, a food court, movie theater and fountain display.

District Five is a 200-acre mixed use development which is part of a 4,000-acre extension to New Cairo.