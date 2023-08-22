Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed the need to start operating two regular shipping routes linking Egypt with the countries of East and South Africa (COMESA countries) and the countries of North and West Africa, according to a cabinet statement on August 21st.

Madbouly’s remarks came during a meeting to follow up on measures to increase exports to foreign markets, in the presence of Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Moselhy and Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, among other officials.

The premier directed to hold a meeting with the chambers of commerce and export councils to agree on the shipping lines that will be operated, as well as the goods that will be exported to African countries.

The meeting also touched on the possibility of cooperating with the Egyptian private sector to support various types of food industries.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).