The Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has issued a resolution amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Customs Law, as per a statement on February 20th.

The amendment covers new customs facilities for shipping agencies to accelerate the release of goods.

The move comes within the framework of the country’s efforts to alleviate the burdens on importers amid the current global economic challenges.

