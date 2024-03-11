The Egyptian government has released essential goods worth $780 million at ports from March 7th to 8th, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority El-Shahat Gatoury told Asharq Business reported.

The cabinet announced before that Egypt released goods worth $12 billion at ports year to date.

This came after the CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the interest rates by 600 basis points (bps) at its special meeting on March 6th.

