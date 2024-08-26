Arab Finance: Egypt intends to form a maritime transport fleet of 36 vessels by 2030, Asharq Business reported, citing Deputy Minister of Transport Nehad Shahin.

This fleet is set to transport 25 million tons of essential commodities to the local market, Shahin said.

Shaheen also mentioned that all of the Egyptian port expansion projects will be finished in 2025, with the aim of increasing the handling volume from 12 million containers to 40 million containers, including 10 million transit containers.

