The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Egypt’s Ministry of Environment have partnered to launch a capacity-building training program on geographic information systems (GIS) for environmental planning and management.

The programme entitled "Capacity Building on Geographic Information System for Environmental Planning and Management in Egypt" was conducted from June 14th to 27th, 2023.

The training period is two weeks for a period of 3 years, starting from the current year, which was conducted virtually (online). The trainees will be invited to receive the training program in the Republic of Korea during the second and third years.

The programme entitled “Capacity Building on Geographic Information System for Environmental Planning and Management in Egypt” was conducted from June 14th to 27th, 2023.

The training period is two weeks for a period of 3 years, starting from the current year, which was conducted virtually (online). The trainees will be invited to receive the training program in the Republic of Korea during the second and third years.

The Ministry of Environment capacity building training`s goal is to enhance the effectiveness of environmental planning and management in Egypt by establishing and activating an effective geographic information system.

This year, 17 ministry officials attended the training and gained knowledge on establishing and activating an effective geographic information system based on the Korean experience.

Commenting on the training, Mariam Safwat, Environmental Researcher said, “This training taught me how to create an action plan, the importance of geographic data in catastrophe prediction, and how to address various environmental issues.”

Meanwhile, Faten Ragab, IT& GIS Specialist, “The professors were highly knowledgeable and had a very clear teaching style. The class interaction was excellent, and all of my questions were addressed. I’ve gained a lot of useful knowledge about managing GIS technologies. The coordinators and the translation team worked hard to ensure seamless training. I intend to take more classes from KOICA in the future.”

For its part, KOICA Egypt Office hopes this training will contribute to the development of environmental planning and management in Egypt and strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Environment’s capacity building training is the first training programme the KOICA Egypt office provides this year as a part of a series of training programmes that are scheduled to be held. KOICA, in cooperation with the office of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Wafeedin, Training, Technical Cooperation, and General Cultural and Religious Affairs of Egypt, is committed to holding a series of capacity-building training programmes with various counterparts in Egypt, including the National Training Academy (NTA), Ministry of Finance (MOF), and Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP).

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is a Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dedicated to implementing grant aid programmes.

KOICA aims to combat poverty and support sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries around the globe. KOICA Egypt Office provides technical training education for youths in Egypt supports the digitalization of government services and systems and carries out programmes to strengthen women’s empowerment and support the vulnerable groups.

