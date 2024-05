Riyadh: The National Water Company (NWC) has undertaken 12 water projects worth approximately SAR1.5 billion in the Eastern Region to upgrade water services and eliminate environmental issues in 50 localities in Dammam, Khobar, Qatif, Al-Ahsa, and Hafr Al-Batin.

The company is committed to implementing its ongoing and future projects using advanced technology and the highest quality standards to provide enhanced services to the people in the Eastern Region.