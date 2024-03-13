The Egyptian digital solutions providers ITZAIN and Digital Planets have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide integrated digital solutions to the Saudi market, as per an emailed press release.

This came on the sidelines of the third edition of the three-day technical conference LEAP24, which took place on March 4th in Riyadh.

The MoU aims to integrate ITZAIN’s smart solutions with Digital Planets’ cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to provide the Saudi firms and institutions with full protection, back their development, and create new commercial opportunities.

