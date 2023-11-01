Egypt strongly condemned in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday the brutal Israeli attack that hit a residential building in Jabalia camp, killing and injuring more than 400 civilians according to preliminary estimates. Egypt regarded this as a new blatant violation by the Israeli forces of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, which aggravates the current crisis and threatens serious consequences that are hard to resolve at all levels.

Egypt warned of the repercussions of the continuation of these indiscriminate attacks targeting unarmed civilians in their homes and near medical centres and hospitals where they seek refuge from the violent and incessant Israeli shelling, without any consideration for the lives being lost, and in a way that worsens the crisis and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister, received on Tuesday the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the need to ensure full access to humanitarian and relief assistance.

Ahmed Abu Zaid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the talks between Minister Shoukry and the UN official addressed in detail the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the living catastrophe that has befallen the Palestinian people in the Strip. In this regard, Minister Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s steadfast commitment to making all necessary efforts to reduce and alleviate the human suffering endured by the Palestinian brothers, pointing out that the Israeli practices against the people of Gaza, such as bombing, siege and forced displacement, contravene all the principles of international law and international humanitarian law, and are incompatible with any justifications.

During the meeting, the commissioner-general of UNRWA was keen to learn about the Egyptian moves and contacts aimed at imposing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which preserves the blood of Palestinian civilians, and the two sides exchanged views on the current status of Egyptian efforts, as well as between Egypt, UNRWA, relief agencies and international parties, to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance in a sustainable, complete and safe manner through the Rafah crossing to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people.

In a related context, Minister Shoukry expressed Egypt’s appreciation for the vital role played by UNRWA amid this crisis in providing basic services and relief materials to the Palestinian people.

At the same time, Shoukry denounced the Israeli targeting of several UNRWA facilities, and the occurrence of several casualties and injuries among its staff since the beginning of the crisis, in a serious violation of the special status of UN premises, and in a way that undermines its role in protecting civilians in such critical situations.

In addition, on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call from Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, about the escalation in Gaza.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that contact discussed exchanging assessments and consultations on enforcing a humanitarian truce and protecting civilians in Gaza, ensuring full, safe, and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid, and rejecting forced displacement of Palestinians.

