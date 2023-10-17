Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has met with a delegation from the global petrochemicals producer Indorama Corporation to discuss potential investment opportunities in the value-added petrochemicals projects, a statement showed.

Both sides focused on the production of phosphorous fertilizers, metal silicone, and ammonia.

For his part, Indorama’s Vice Chairman Amit Lohia noted that a working group is currently conducting experiments on the mineral materials in Egypt, along with preparing feasibility studies for the potential projects to decide upon the best investment opportunity.

