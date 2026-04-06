Tunis - The water situation in Tunisia has recorded noteworthy improvement, with the filling rate of northern dams reaching nearly 68%, representing a positive sign foreshadowing resolution of the water crisis, notably as the summer season approaches.

In this regard, nearly 147 million cubic metres of water have been allocated to public irrigated perimeters (PIPs), which will help support agricultural activity and meet irrigation needs, Official at the General Directorate of Rural Engineering and Water Exploitation under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Kamel El Meddeb told TAP on the occasion of a visit conducted on Friday in the governorate of Siliana.

This improvement will contribute to increasing agricultural production, notably for field crops, vegetables and citrus fruits, alleviating pressure on imports, and consequently stabilising prices on the local market.

It is also expected that most irrigated areas will resume activity during the coming period, notably those linked to major dams, such as the Sidi Salem dam system, which covers significant areas of agricultural land (about 1,000 hectares).

Likewise, the regions of Medjez el-Bab, Testour, Goubellat, El Hari, Manouba and Sidi Thabet, as well as irrigated zones dedicated to citrus cultivation in the governorate of Nabeul, will benefit from these water supplies.

However, structural challenges persist that hinder optimal exploitation of water resources, such as difficulties encountered by hydraulic groups, numbering 2,732.

The main problems consist in poor management and accumulation of debts, including indebtedness to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) of nearly TND 500,000.

In this connection, the Ministry of Agriculture devised a revitalisation programme for these hydraulic groups, based mainly on debt rescheduling over a seven-year period, in order to guarantee the continuity of water supply.

Regarding infrastructure, TND 20 million was allocated for maintenance and redevelopment of damaged networks, with the progress rate of works stands between 50% and 90%.

These investments are of economic importance, as they will contribute to reducing water losses and improving efficiency, thereby enabling reduction of agricultural production costs.

During his meeting last Tuesday with Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ezzedine Ben Cheikh, President Kais Saied pointed out the need to preserve water resources, calling in this regard for maintenance of dams and creation of hill lakes.

The Head of State also gave instructions to inform citizens, in case of need for water cuts for a determined duration, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

//Towards better governance of water resources in Tunisia

Water resources hold strategic importance as an essential pillar for achieving economic and social development, notably given the intensifying effects of climate change and the increasing frequency of droughts, which are becoming a structural challenge directly affecting the national economy.

Despite the improvement recorded during the current season, pressures on water resources persist, requiring adoption of effective water policies based on balance between supply and demand and guaranteeing water security for future generations.

In this connection, investments in the water sector accounts for about 63% of the total public investments allocated to the agricultural sector.

The State is also endeavouring to diversify water sources by mobilising non-conventional resources, notably through wastewater treatment projects and their reuse in agricultural activities, and to accelerate implementation of major hydraulic projects and resolve difficulties, in accordance with the government programme for 2026.

At the legislative level, Tunisia is moving towards revision of the Water Code in order to adapt to climate change and growing demand, with emphasis on strengthening governance of water resources and supporting principles of sustainable and integrated management.

Within the framework of supporting regional development, it is planned, during 2026, to implement hydraulic projects worth TND 17.9 million, in response to proposals from local councils under the 2026-2030 development plan, which will reinforce equity in resource distribution and support investment dynamics at the local level.

//Investments in dams and major projects to enhance water security

In 2025, efforts were concentrated on continuing implementation of numerous hydraulic works in order to support water transfer and increase dam storage capacity.

The goal is to protect them from sediments threatening their sustainability, while adopting techniques appropriate to the natural environment of these dams.

In this same vein, it is planned, during 2026, to continue execution of dam projects and major hydraulic works at a total cost of nearly TND 1,812.2 million.

These projects mainly regard the construction and connection of dams as well as transfer of water surplus to exploitation zones, in addition to increasing the mobilisation rate of surface water resources to reach 98%, compared with 95% currently, thanks to the official entry into operation of the Upper Mellegue dam.

In parallel, works will continue for implementation of the Raghai and Tassa dams, and the project to increase storage capacity of the Bouherthma dam, in addition to projects for the Saïda and Kalâa Kebira reservoirs.

As part of improving control of water resources, the State will continue implementation of the programme for transferring water resource surplus from north to centre by means of TND 2.487 million, in addition to the flood protection project, low zone 2 (D2) of the Medjerda wadi, with an estimated cost of TND 284 million, thereby enabling sustainability of water resources and protection of irrigated zones and citizens from natural disaster hazards.

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