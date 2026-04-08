Muscat – About 47% of the Wadi Adai Dam project has been completed, officials announced during an inspection visit on Tuesday by Hamad bin Saeed Al Maamari, Wali of Mutrah, who toured the site accompanied by specialists and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources as part of ongoing follow-up of key development projects.

During the visit, Maamari was briefed on the progress of work and the various stages of project implementation. Specialists outlined the dam’s main components and technical specifications, noting that it will have a storage capacity of approximately 23mn cubic metres of water.

The project is of strategic importance in reducing flood risks, particularly in residential and commercial areas, while protecting infrastructure, road networks and essential services. It is also expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the flood protection system in Muscat governorate.

Once completed, the dam will contribute to strengthening public safety, minimising potential losses and damage resulting from extreme weather events, and supporting sustainable water resource management.

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