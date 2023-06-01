Director General of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund is aiming to build up consultation and cooperation with Egypt, the Spokesman for the Presidency unveiled in a statement on May 31st.

Georgieva praised the great efforts done by the Egyptian government in this regard, adding that economic and structural objectives accomplished under the economic reform program and the resilience shown by Egypt’s economy amid negative repercussions of the global crises were noted.

President El-Sisi stressed keenness to maintain consultation with the IMF’s director based on his country’s interest in booting mutual cooperation, especially under Egypt's strategic approach to achieving sustainable development.

