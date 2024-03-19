The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is coordinating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend the latter’s $8 billion loan program to Egypt by $1 billion, Head of Egypt at EBRD Khalid Hamza told Asharq Business.

The additional amount of $1 billion is aimed to be used in green transformation projects, Hamza added.

On March 6th, the IMF and Egypt reached a significant agreement to bolster the country's economic outlook.

The agreement, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, entails a substantial augmentation of IMF support to Egypt from $3 billion to an impressive $8 billion.

Egypt recently requested to receive a sum of $5 billion in April as the first tranche of the IMF’s $8 billion financing program.

