Cairo: The official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Egypt on Sunday and HM’s meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el Sisi would open a new chapter in Oman-Egypt ties, said Abdullah Nasssir Al Rahbi, Ambassador of Oman to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Al Rahbi said that the visit represents a continuation of cooperation in the joint interest of both the countries.

In a press conference held in Cairo on Saturday, in the wake of the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Egypt, Al Rahbi said that a high-ranking official delegation would accompany His Majesty to boost ties in several fields.

“The two countries aspire to advance relations in economic, commerce and investment fields and increase trade, he said, adding that the Omani–Egyptian Business Forum would be organised during the visit to showcase the investment potentials available in the Sultanate, the regulations and the basic structures attractive to investors in many areas, including renewable energy and green hydrogen."

He also pointed out that the two countries would sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding to boost economic ties, besides the MoUs, agreements, executive programmes signed during the visit of the Egyptian president to the Sultanate in June 2022. He also spoke on the joint principles of foreign policy of the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt and their keenness to support and serve the Arab causes.

The ambassador talked about the cultural cooperation between Oman and Egypt, pointing to the Egyptian teachers who have contributed to the educational march in Oman since the dawn of the blessed renaissance.

Khalid Mohammed Radi, Ambassador of Egypt to Oman said that the upcoming visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Egypt and his meeting with President Abdul Fattah el Sisi will advance the deep-rooted relations between the two countries towards broader horizons.

The ambassador said in a statement to ONA that the visit will review various bilateral matters and international issues of common concern. The visit, he affirmed, represents a qualitative shift in the march of Oman-Egypt relations.

The Egyptian Ambassador added that His Majesty the Sultan and the Egyptian President will discuss means of promoting relations on the political, economic, commercial, cultural and social levels. The meeting will also cater to Omani-Egyptian coordination on various regional and international issues.

He added that the region needs more coordination and cooperation to ensure peace, security and stability.

Ambassador Radi indicated that the volume of intra-trade between Oman and Egypt increased by 52 percent compared to 2021.

He said that Oman’s investment-encouraging and positive milieu, in addition to its regulations and facilities provided for foreign investors, all encourage investors to come to Oman.

The ambassador stressed that the upgrades in Oman’s credit rating is an indication of the efforts exerted under the Royal directives of His Majesty, which made Oman an oasis of security and stability. The Sultanate of Oman, he underscored, is a hub for foreign investors, including Egyptians.

He reiterated that the two countries share similar political views on various regional and international issues. This stems from shared values that are based on establishing principles of security, peace and adhering to international law.