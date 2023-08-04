Hitachi Energy held its High Voltage Energy Day event in Casablanca, Morocco, which is attended by its customers and partners to conduct dialogue and probe cooperation, as per an emailed release.

The event brought together participants from several market industries and business segments from Morocco’s public and private sectors to exchange views regarding their common target of achieving zero-carbon emissions in Morocco.

“Our wide range of high-voltage products and solutions were showcased during the High Voltage Energy Day, and were met with great enthusiasm by customers and partners. This further reinforces our intent to collaborate further in accelerating the energy transition,” Mauro Damonte, Head of Hub Business Unit Middle East and Africa of the High Voltage Products business, said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).