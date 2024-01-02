The Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) has started production at the first well of the North Safa oil field in the northeastern Ramadan region of the Gulf of Suez, Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on January 1st.

The first phase of the early production project from the field aims to reach 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in mid-January after the first well was placed on the production map at a rate of 2,500 barrels per day.

The second well is being finalized by mid-January to bring production to the targeted rates that are planned to increase again to 12,000 barrels per day after drilling seven new wells.

The first phase of the oil field's early production was implemented by an Egyptian alliance comprising Enppi, Petrojet, and Offshore Petroleum Services.

The project will see the establishment and installation of the North Safa production station and the extension of two production lines of 10 and 11 kilometers in length, with a total investment of $125 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).