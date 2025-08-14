Arab Finance: GlaxoSmithKline Egypt (GSK–Egypt) logged consolidated net profits for controlling interest of EGP 65.060 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 29.70% from EGP 92.554 million, the financial results indicated.

Earnings per share (EPS) plunged to EGP 0.78 in H1 2025 from EGP 1.11 in H1 2024.

Consolidated net sales jumped to EGP 1.884 billion from EGP 1.356 billion.

Regarding the standalone financials, the company recorded net profits after tax amounting to EGP 71.331 million in the first six months of 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 99.540 million.

Non-consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 1.884 billion from EGP 1.356 billion, while the EPS dropped to EGP 0.85 from EGP 1.19.