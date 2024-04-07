Goldman Sachs projects Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) to accelerate to 4.9% in the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 from estimates of 3.5% for the current FY, Ministry of Finance stated, citing a note by Goldman Sachs.

The investment banking firm also forecasts the country’s real GDP growth to average between 6% and 6.5% as of FY 2025/2026 onwards.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs expects Egypt’s primary surplus to hit 3.5% of GDP in the coming FY, and to remain at that level for the next three FYs.

The firm also projects Egypt's overall budget deficit to be relatively high and decline to 5% of GDP within the coming 10 years.

Moreover, it expects interest payments to decline steadily to less than 30% of revenues over the next decade.

