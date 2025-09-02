Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt declined on Monday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,360 per gram for buying and EGP 5,388.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold amounted to EGP 4,913.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,939.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,690 per gram for buying and EGP 4,715 for selling.

The 18-karat gold recorded EGP 4,020 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,041.5 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price stood at EGP 37,520 for buying and EGP 37,720 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).