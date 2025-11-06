Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt edged down on Wednesday, Dahab Masr’s data showed.

A 3:31 pm, the 24-karat gold price recorded EGP 6,086.25 per gram for buying and EGP 6,022.25 for selling.

The 21-karat gold price hit EGP 5,326 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,270 for selling.

The international gold ounce price amounted to $3,974.8 for buying and $3,974.8 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).