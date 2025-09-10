Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,560 per gram for buying and EGP 5,588.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold declined to EGP 5,096.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,122.75 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price retreated to EGP 4,865 per gram for buying and EGP 4,890 for selling.

The 18-karat gold plunged to EGP 4,170 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,191.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 38,920 for buying and EGP 39,120 for selling.

