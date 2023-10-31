The General Company for Silos and Storage’s (GSSC) net profits after tax rose 61.36% year on year (YoY) during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the unaudited financial indicators sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 30th.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 38.020 million in Q1 FY 2023/2024, compared to EGP 23.562 million in the same quarter of the prior FY.

Meanwhile, the firm generated EGP 225.890 billion in revenues, up 56.64% YoY from EGP 144.206 million in FY 2022/2023.

GCSS is an Egypt-based company that operates in the food processing industry sector, particularly in the manufacture, trade, import, export, storage, packaging, and distribution of different types of grain and its derivatives, foodstuff, and yeast, as well as animal feed and its components.

