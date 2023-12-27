The fintech firm Geidea has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the global loyalty solutions provider Giift to offer integrated payment solutions to the Egyptian merchants, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, Geidea will integrate the Loyalty Business Management System (LBMS) with Giift’s merchant rewards platform GiiftBox platform to offer comprehensive loyalty programs to a wide network of merchants.

This will allow the merchants to promote their gift programs via the platform and create, manage, and distribute seamlessly customized offers to their customer base.

Furthermore, GiiftMarketplace will be incorporated into Geidea’s platform, providing customers with various redemption options.

