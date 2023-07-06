Tunisia - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar called on representatives of accredited diplomatic missions in European and American countries to mobilise further and spare no effort in promoting Tunisia's positions at all levels and in various forums and platforms.

During a remote meeting, Ammar urged Tunisian diplomats to work towards strengthening and enhancing relations between Tunisia, brotherly and friendly countries, regional and international organisations, and Tunisia's spheres of belonging.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on Wednesday, Nabil Ammar also emphasised the need to provide quality consular services to members of the Tunisian community residing abroad. He called for the resolution of any difficulties that Tunisians abroad may encounter through better coordination between various ministries and stakeholders.

Ambassadors, delegates, consuls general and consuls, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Europe and America, participated in the meeting, which also addressed the concerns of this professional community.

