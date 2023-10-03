A fire broke out on Monday in the Ismailia Security Directorate building in northeast Egypt, injuring dozens of people and causing extensive damage. The fire was contained by the Egyptian Civil Defence Forces, with the assistance of the Egyptian Armed Forces and the Suez Canal Authority.

The fire started around noon and lasted for three hours, engulfing the entire building and spreading to nearby cars. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and a criminal investigation team has been formed to probe the incident.

The Civil Defence Forces, along with the armed forces’ aircraft, managed to control the fire and prevent it from reaching the neighboring buildings. They also rescued the injured and transferred them to the Medical Complex in Ismailia and the Suez Canal Authority hospital.

The Ministry of Health said that 33 people were injured in the fire, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. The ministry provided all the necessary medical supplies in the hospitals and lifted the state of emergency.

The Public Prosecution ordered an urgent and extensive investigation into the fire and sent a team of investigators from the Ismailia Appeals Prosecution offices to inspect the scene and question the witnesses. The Public Prosecution also asked the injured people whose condition allowed them to give their testimonies.

The fire occurred at a time of heightened security in Egypt, as the country is preparing for the presidential election in December. The Ismailia Security Directorate is responsible for maintaining law and order in the governorate, which is located on the Suez Canal.

