Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with the US-based ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President Loic Vivier to discuss the company’s expansion plans in Egypt in the coming period, as per a statement.

During the meeting, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla announced that the production from an oil exploration well affiliated to the American firm in Egypt is expected to start within a few months.

For his part, Vivier noted that the company has significant investment plans in Egypt.

