The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block-trading deal worth EGP 896.40 million on the shares of Electro Cable Egypt, according to a bourse statement on December 26th.

The transaction was executed on 332 million of the company’s shares.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Electro Cable Egypt logged 85.82% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profit excluding minority interest at EGP 1.001 billion, compared to EGP 539.187 million.

Electro Cable Egypt, an electric components manufacturer, has a product portfolio that includes low-, medium-, and high-tension power cables, isolated cables, and telephone communication cables.

