Arab Finance: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Neom to mull ways of enhancing relations between both countries, as per a statement.

The Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s pride in its strong ties with Egypt. He stressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across various fields and expanding it to broader horizons in line with the shared vision of both countries.

He also praised Egypt’s pivotal role in strengthening regional security, stability, and development.

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, emphasizing the strong historical bonds uniting the two countries.

He voiced his eagerness to build on the progress achieved in bilateral relations, particularly in strengthening economic and trade partnerships.

The discussions addressed a wide range of cooperation areas, with both leaders agreeing to accelerate the launch of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council as a framework for advancing relations at all levels.

They also agreed to expand partnerships in industrial integration, localization of technology industries, transportation, renewable energy, and urban development.

Regional and international developments were also reviewed, including the situation in Gaza. The talks highlighted Egypt’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire in coordination with various parties, alongside Saudi initiatives on the Palestinian issue.

Both leaders underscored the urgency of ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, securing the release of hostages and prisoners, and rejecting any attempt to displace Palestinians or reinstate Israeli military occupation of the territory.

Furthermore, the two leaders affirmed their determination to continue close coordination and consultation, particularly amid the region’s rapid developments, stressing the importance of safeguarding the stability, territorial integrity, and national institutions of Middle Eastern states.

