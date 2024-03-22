The Egyptian House of Representatives has approved four grant agreements worth $61.7 million between the Ministry of International Cooperation and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in strategic fields of top priorities in Egypt, as per a statement by the ministry.

The first agreement aims to achieve economic growth by improving the trade and investment landscape and productivity, as well as promoting small- and micro-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enabling them to contribute to developing the country’s business, entrepreneurship, and non-financial services.

Meanwhile, the second agreement seeks to enhance the pre-university educational skills of students, train new teachers, and promote schools’ boards of trustees and reading reforms.

As for the third agreement, it attempts to support the first and second phases of Egypt’s Family Planning Program and the country’s endeavors to enhance healthcare services.

The fourth agreement focuses on boosting pure water supplies and sanitation services in Egypt, along with upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

