Egypt’s non-petroleum exports rose to $33.35 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, marking a 12.2% increase compared to the same period last year, Head of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) Essam El-Naggar told Al-Arabiya Business.

In 2023, Egypt’s non-petroleum exports recorded modest growth, reaching $35.6 billion.

However, the government is pursuing an ambitious strategy to boost export revenues to $145 billion by 2030 as part of a previously announced strategy to strengthen the country’s export support program.

To support this objective, the government has allocated EGP 23 billion.

The funding prioritizes key sectors, including textiles, chemicals, fertilizers, agricultural products, food industries, engineering, automotive, and building materials.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).