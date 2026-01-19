Arab Finance: Egypt is expected to import about 11.14 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2026, an increase of 26.3% when compared to 9.01 million mt in 2025, according to data from Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

In 2025, Egypt imported 129 LNG cargoes, with the US supplying the majority, accounting for 90.9% of total volumes.

Import activity accelerated in the second half (H2) of 2025, with 3.36 million metric tons (49 cargoes) in the third quarter (Q3) and 3.28 million metric tons (46 cargoes) in Q4.

Egypt has seen a multiyear-long drop in domestic gas production due to a lack of investment upstream, particularly at the Zohr gas field, which accounts for about one-third of the country's output.

Despite Egypt's high imports last year, the beginning of 2026 reflected a mixed picture so far.

S&P Global Energy CERA has forecast demand in Egypt at 3.82 million metric tons in Q3 2026, up 13.4%, and 1.5 million metric tons in Q4, down 54.3%.

The expected demand drop in Q4 may be attributed to QatarEnergy and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company’s deal for the supply of up to 24 LNG cargoes for the summer of 2026.