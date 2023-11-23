Egypt's exports of iron and steel grew by 65% during the first nine months of 2023, hitting $1.740 billion, compared to $1.053 billion during the same period of 2022, according to a report issued by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

The report indicated that a total of 84 countries received imports of iron and steel from Egypt during the January-September period.

Spain’s imports of iron and steel from the North African country were valued at $312.521 million, rising by 37% year on year (YoY).

Moreover, Egypt’s iron and steel exports to Türkiye surged by 1,928% to $251.288 million in the period from January to September.

Additionally, Italy imported $230.035 million worth of Iron and steel from Egypt.

