Arab Finance: The Trade Remedies Sector at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade held a public hearing for all stakeholders to investigate safeguard measures on hot-rolled steel flat imports, according to a statement.

Investigations are being conducted in accordance with international agreements of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Egyptian law to achieve fair competition and protect the local industry.

This comes against the backdrop of the significant and unexpected increase in import volume and its negative impact on the local industry.

It is also a result of requests submitted by local manufacturers affected by harmful practices in international trade.

Accordingly, the ministry imposed temporary safeguard duties for 200 days as of September 14th, 2025

However, the investigation authority affirmed that the duties do not aim to close the market to imports, but rather to ensure their fair entry, protecting both industry and consumers.

The Trade Remedies Sector is currently conducting four separate investigations using various trade remedy mechanisms:

An anti-dumping investigation into imports of cold-rolled, galvanized, and colored steel flats from Türkiyeand China A safeguard investigation into imports of cold-rolled, galvanized, and colored steel flats from all countries A safeguard investigation into imports of hot-rolled steel flats A safeguard investigation into billet imports from all countries worldwide.

The authority emphasizes that these investigations are independent, and nothing in the law or international agreements prevents them from being conducted in parallel, even if they relate to similar products.

