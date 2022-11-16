Egypt’s ongoing development cooperation portfolio with international institutions to achieve the goals of climate change mitigation and adaptation is worth $11 billion, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat revealed in a session during the Water Day on November 17th in conjunction with COP27.

The agreed-upon allocations for climate change mitigation and adaptation are in line with Egypt’s vision of supporting green transformation and achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Al-Mashat added.

During the session, the minister discussed the country’s joint efforts with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to develop rural areas and empower farmers.

Moreover, she mentioned some of the implemented projects in partnership with the World Food Program to support young farmers in Upper Egypt by developing a smart sustainable agricultural system.

Al-Mashat also shed light on the Nexus on Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) program which includes five projects focusing on adaptation efforts to deal with climate change.

