Egypt - Hassan Allam Holding is set to sign new contracts worth $500 million to implement infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia, CEO Hassan Allam told Asharq Business.

In addition to ongoing projects in Saudi Arabia with investments surpassing $1 billion, the company is ready to sign contracts with government agencies in the Kingdom for infrastructure development projects, Allam noted.

He added that his company concluded new contracts worth $2 billion during the current year, expressing his interest for further expansion in the Saudi, Emirati, Omani, and Iraqi markets.

Additionally, this year, the firm plans to make its debut in Egypt’s agricultural investment industry, Allam said.

He also mentioned that the company is in the process of establishing a company for agricultural reclamation and export, noting that it is contracting on a large land plot, a portion of which is designated for strategic crops.

He anticipates the project to be announced before the end of the year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).