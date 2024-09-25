All of the Egyptian ministries are currently finalizing detailed programs of the government’s work to be submitted to Parliament, as per a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, during the weekly cabinet meeting, addressed key regional and global developments, stressing Egypt’s firm stance against escalating tensions and emphasizing the need for stability and peace.

On the economic front, Madbouly highlighted the ongoing coordination with the Minister of Finance to finalize the implementation of a recently announced tax facilities package.

He also mentioned cooperation with the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade to introduce new incentives aimed at attracting more local and foreign investments across various sectors, helping to boost growth rates and exports.

Madbouly reiterated the government's commitment to the industrial sector, referencing his recent visit to pharmaceutical factories in the 6th of October City to support the local pharmaceutical industry and reduce import dependence.

